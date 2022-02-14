17,650 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

NYSE SPG opened at $142.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

