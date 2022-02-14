Capula Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 410.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $321.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.