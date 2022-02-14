Cushing Asset Management LP Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,672 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.2% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.33. 97,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,845,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

