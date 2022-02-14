Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. 8,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

