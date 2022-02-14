Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for about 1.1% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,286 shares of company stock worth $1,336,342 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

