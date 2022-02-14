Cushing Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
T traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 313,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,516,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
