Cushing Asset Management LP Has $402,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,604. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

