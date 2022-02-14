Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 132 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.69. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,772. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.95.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

