Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 7,881 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TPIC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 4,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.
TPI Composites Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
