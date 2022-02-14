Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 7,881 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 4,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.