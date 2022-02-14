Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 53,735 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $92,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.17. 12,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,086. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

