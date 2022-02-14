Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 12,999 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

