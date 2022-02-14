Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 58,088 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.