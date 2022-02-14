150,000 Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
CLAY remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY).
