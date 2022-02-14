150,000 Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

CLAY remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

