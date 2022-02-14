CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,496,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,643,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.11 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

