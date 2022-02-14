Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE AAU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.