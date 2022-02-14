CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

