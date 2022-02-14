Carter Bankshares (CARE) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carter Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 27.60% 11.83% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1596 7527 6808 373 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Carter Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.19 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.71 billion $1.79 billion 11.44

Carter Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carter Bankshares competitors beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

