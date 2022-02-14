ACoconut Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $365,205.99 and $38,689.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

