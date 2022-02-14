Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,793. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

