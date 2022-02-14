Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CTXAF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during trading on Monday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.