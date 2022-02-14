Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
CTXAF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during trading on Monday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.
Ampol Company Profile
