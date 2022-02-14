Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DIFTY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,207. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

