CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.09.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

