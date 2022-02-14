CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 245,000 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,980,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,734. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.