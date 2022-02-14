CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.95 Million in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $3,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $9,781,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.