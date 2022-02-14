Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,928,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $846.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.01.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

