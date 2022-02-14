The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.62% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,996,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.33 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

