Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Cliffwater LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

