CVI Holdings LLC Buys 18,460 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $9,635,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $8,063,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $6,541,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,389,000.

FRSG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,148. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

