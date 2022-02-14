CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000. N-able comprises 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of NABL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07. N-able Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

