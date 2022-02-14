Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Has $122.29 Million Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,494 shares during the period. Denbury comprises 35.6% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $122,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 265,220 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE DEN traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,952. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.