Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,632,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,943 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group comprises 3.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $283,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

