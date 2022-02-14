Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,548,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,123,447 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $8,001,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.