Capital World Investors Sells 506,345 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,518,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 506,345 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $2,906,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $227.50 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.44. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.