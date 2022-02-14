Capital World Investors Has $2.50 Billion Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $2,502,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.14 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

