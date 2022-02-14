Calixto Global Investors LP Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 15.3% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $29,393,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,879. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

