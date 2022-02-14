Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $48,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 243,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.