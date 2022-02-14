Brookline Capital Acquisition Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

