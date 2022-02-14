Brookline Capital Acquisition Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.04.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
