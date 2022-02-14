Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($126.44) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($132.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.00 ($132.18).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock traded up €0.92 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €96.94 ($111.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($87.68) and a 12 month high of €95.24 ($109.47).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.