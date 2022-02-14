Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living makes up approximately 3.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $100,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $5,554,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,279. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

