Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

