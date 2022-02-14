Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Eastern Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.