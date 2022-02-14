Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $47,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

Etsy stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

