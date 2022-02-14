Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,457 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

