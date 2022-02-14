Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 455,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $91.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

