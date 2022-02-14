Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $363.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.77 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

