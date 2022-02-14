Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

