Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
