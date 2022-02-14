Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

CRSP opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

