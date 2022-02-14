Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $866,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.