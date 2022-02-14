Castellan Group Purchases 730 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $555.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $658.83 and a 200 day moving average of $621.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

